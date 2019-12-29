|
Funeral Mass for Carmella Antonetta (nee Petrella) Yanko, 81, of Wickliffe, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe.Mrs. Yanko passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Hospice House of the Western Reserve in Cleveland.She was born July 15, 1938, in Cleveland.Carmella was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church and enjoyed ceramics.She was the loving mother of Donna Jean (Shane) Cook and Carla Rene Yanko; and cherished grandmother of Adam Joseph Cook. She also leaves many nieces, nephews and friends.Carmella was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas Eugene Yanko in 2014; grandson, Thomas Sam Bellomo Jr.; parents, Cesidio and Mary Grace (nee Bracale) Petrella; and siblings, Frances Josephine (Charles, dec.) Lockemer, Sue Phyllis (Joseph, dec.) Srnel, and Helen Lillian (Leo, dec.) Euse.Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby. Burial will be in Willoughby Memorial Gardens.To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 1, 2020