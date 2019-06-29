Home

Vitantonio-Previte Cleveland
2110 Murray Hill Road
Cleveland, OH 44106
(216) 231-1211
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
6850 Mayfield Rd.
Gates Mills, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
6850 Mayfield Rd.
Gates Mills, OH
Carmella M. "Connie" Arra

Carmella M. Arra “Connie” (nÃ©e Litteria) age 103; passed away peacefully on June 26, 2019.Beloved wife of the late Jack. Loving mother of Michael (Barb) and Jack (Paula). Dear grandmother of six; great grandmother of 17 and great great grandmother of two.She is preceded in death by her 11 brothers and sisters. Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 noon Monday July 1, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 6850 Mayfield Rd. Gates Mills, where the family will receive friends 11:30am until time of Mass; Entombment Knollwood Cemetery.
Published in News-Herald on June 30, 2019
