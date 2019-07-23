|
Carmella Nowak, age 96, of Erie, and formerly of Painesville, OH, passed away July 20, 2019 at UPMC Hamot Hospital with Nancy and Joe by her side. She was born in Painesville, OH, on January 14, 1923, a daughter of the late John and Filomena Cardina. She was a graduate of Harvey High School, and an avid Cleveland Indians fan. In addition to her parents, Carmella was preceded in death by her husband, Norm Nowak; son-in-law, Bob Fitzmaurice; and three brothers, Jim, Dan and Mike Cardina. Carmella is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Joe) Walsh; and her five grandchildren, Mary Grace, Jonathan, and Allison Fitzmaurice and Shawn (Emily) and Carly Walsh; a brother, Richard Cardina; and two sisters, Angie Manion and Irene Lanphier. Her family wishes to sincerely thank Dr. David Hutzel and his staff, and Suzanne, Debbie, and the staff of Manchester Commons, for their loving care and kindness. Friends may call on the family on Saturday, July 27th from 11 a.m. until the Celebration of Life Service at Noon, at St. Jude Roman Catholic Church, 2801 West 6th St., Erie PA 16505. Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street, Erie, PA. In lieu of flowers, please pay forward a random act of kindness in her memory. Send condolences to www.burtonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on July 25, 2019