Carmen Camino
Carmen Camino, age 61, beloved husband for 40 years of Charlene (nee Podojil); loving father of Carmen (fiancee Nichole Simpson), Christopher (wife Monica), Cassidy (deceased), and Carlene; devoted grandfather of Anthony, Madelyn, Abriana, and Natalina; cherished son of Marina (nee Sbrocca) and the late Joseph; dearest brother of Nick Camino (wife Debbie), Angelina (Steve); dear son-in-law of Arnold and the late Mary Jane Podojil, cherished brother-in-law of Lisa and Craig Ring, Victoria and Robert Celebrezze, Denise and Mark Saltsman; dear nephew, uncle, cousin and friend of many; survived by his canine granddog Nova.Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 29850 Euclid Avenue, Wickliffe, OH. Entombment following at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Carmen at The DeJohn Funeral Home & Celebrations Center of Chesterland 12811 Chillicothe Road (Rt. 306, just south of Mayfield Rd.) Monday, November 30, 2020 3-8 PM. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at www.DeJohnCares.com


Published in News-Herald from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Calling hours
03:00 - 08:00 PM
DeJohn Funeral Home And Celebrations Center
DEC
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
