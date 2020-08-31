Carol A. Gergely (nee Jasin), age 67, of Wickliffe, passed away suddenly Aug. 21, 2020, at Cleveland Clinic. She was born Nov. 3, 1952, in Cleveland. Carol is a 1970 Graduate of Wickliffe High School, she earned her Associate's Degree from Lakeland Community College, and was a medical assistant at Hillcrest Hospital for Dr. Marcus Tower. Carol is the beloved wife of Alex; daughter of the late Alex and Helen; sister of Geraldine "Gerry" (Al) Gajowski; aunt and great aunt of many. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe, where family will receive friends one hour prior to Mass. Private interment will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. In lieu of flowers, contributions to a charity of your choice
would be appreciated.