Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
View Map
Carol A. Sanders


1947 - 2019
Carol A. Sanders Obituary
Carol A. Sanders, age 72, of Euclid, passed away November 25, 2019. She was born in Cleveland, on August 30, 1947, to the late William and Merel Lebet. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, sister, and dear friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In her free time, she enjoyed attending Bingo with her friends. Carol is survived by her daughter, Wendi (Jonathon) Bock; grandchildren, Dustin (Breanna) Kovacs and Michael Bock; and sister, Nancy (Doug) Poole. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark D. Sanders; and sister, Linda Lebet. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. Eastern Star service at 6 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 7 p.m. at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor Carol can be made to Geauga County Rescue Village or the Red Cross.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 26, 2019
