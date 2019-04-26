News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Stolowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol A. Stolowski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carol A. Stolowski Obituary
Carol A. Stolowski, age 71, of Eastlake, passed away April 23, 2019. She was born in Cleveland on March 2, 1948. She was a proud and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Her greatest joy and source of great pride was her family, especially her granddaughters. She had a vivacious spirit and enjoyed crafting and animals. Carol is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Paul “Pudge” Stolowski; her children, Damian (Heidie) Stolowski and Dani Stolowski; granddaughters, Cora and Clara; siblings, Dennis (Cheryl) Golic; niece, Allison Golic; dear friend, Pat Hoernig; and her family and her devoted dogs, Bonnie and Clyde. She was preceded in death by her mother, Anna Golic; and brother, Billy Golic. Arrangements entrusted to Monreal Funeral Home. A private burial will be held at a later date at All Souls Cemetery, Chardon.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monreal Funeral Home
Download Now