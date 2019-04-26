|
|
Carol A. Stolowski, age 71, of Eastlake, passed away April 23, 2019. She was born in Cleveland on March 2, 1948. She was a proud and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Her greatest joy and source of great pride was her family, especially her granddaughters. She had a vivacious spirit and enjoyed crafting and animals. Carol is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Paul “Pudge” Stolowski; her children, Damian (Heidie) Stolowski and Dani Stolowski; granddaughters, Cora and Clara; siblings, Dennis (Cheryl) Golic; niece, Allison Golic; dear friend, Pat Hoernig; and her family and her devoted dogs, Bonnie and Clyde. She was preceded in death by her mother, Anna Golic; and brother, Billy Golic. Arrangements entrusted to Monreal Funeral Home. A private burial will be held at a later date at All Souls Cemetery, Chardon.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 28, 2019