Carol Ann Clemence (nee Franklin), age 79, loving mother of Cindy Frost (partner Angie), Michael (wife Jen), and Annette Quigley (husband Pat); devoted grandmother of Shanna Bizjak, Jordan Clemence, Cassandra Bizjak, Justin Clemence, and Melia Quigley; cherished daughter of the late Harold and Amelia (nee Christi) Franklin; dearest sister of Harold Franklin Jr.; dear aunt and great-aunt of many. Survived by her beloved cat, Moo Moo; and pet grand-kids. Carol was born on January 21, 1940 in Garfield Heights and passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born and raised in Garfield Heights but spent most of her life living in Willoughby. Carol was a parishioner of St. John Vianney for over 40 years where she volunteered at the fish fries. She was also a 4H Advisor for Silver Horseshoes. Carol truly loved being with horses. She attended Garfield Heights High School where she was known as "Queenie." Carol greatly enjoyed delivering bagels to small businesses in Lake County. She also proudly worked as an aide for the Willoughby Eastlake School District. Carol mostly loved spending time with her family and friends and bumming around. She greatly enjoyed swimming, going out, and keeping busy. Carol cherished her time spent with family, especially her grandchildren. She loved cooking and having her family over to the house. Towards the end of her journey she was able to go to the casino and ate more lobster in a week than anyone could eat in a year. Carol was caring, beautiful, loving, and independent. She was strong willed and would do anything for her family. Carol's favorite saying during her journey was, "I'M FINE…" not wanting to burden her family, but now the saying has a whole new meaning, she really is fine. Carol was a true fighter will be dearly missed by all. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Carol to Lake Country Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd. Suite E, Mentor, OH 44060 or Hospice of The Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 7575 Bellflower Rd., Mentor, OH 44060. Entombment following at All Souls Cemetery. Cremation by DeJohn Crematory. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Carol at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Wednesday 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Published in News-Herald on May 5, 2019