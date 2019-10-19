Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Carrano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Ann Farr Carrano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Ann Farr Carrano Obituary
Carol Ann Farr Carrano, 78, devoted wife, mother and grandma, died Wednesday, October 16, 2019, peacefully at home. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Andrew W. Carrano; and her daughter and best friend, Angela Carrano Rogers; son-in-law, Ed Rogers; her pride and joy, grandson, Cooper Rogers. She will be reunited with her mother, Ethel M. Farr; father, Thomas G. Farr; and of course, her beloved Lhasa Apso, Cuddles. Carol worked for the Cuyahoga Falls School system for over 20 years until her retirement in 2012. A private memorial was held in Cumming, Georgia on October 18, 2019 at Ingram Funeral home. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in her name to an organization near and dear to her heart, Autism Speaks. Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at: www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ingram Funeral Home
Download Now