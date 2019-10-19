|
|
Carol Ann Farr Carrano, 78, devoted wife, mother and grandma, died Wednesday, October 16, 2019, peacefully at home. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Andrew W. Carrano; and her daughter and best friend, Angela Carrano Rogers; son-in-law, Ed Rogers; her pride and joy, grandson, Cooper Rogers. She will be reunited with her mother, Ethel M. Farr; father, Thomas G. Farr; and of course, her beloved Lhasa Apso, Cuddles. Carol worked for the Cuyahoga Falls School system for over 20 years until her retirement in 2012. A private memorial was held in Cumming, Georgia on October 18, 2019 at Ingram Funeral home. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in her name to an organization near and dear to her heart, Autism Speaks. Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at: www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 20, 2019