Carol Ann Leonard Bixler
{ "" }
Carol Ann Leonard Bixler, 70, of Millington, is with our Lord and Savior as of August 25, 2020. She is survived by her son, Darren Bixler of Millington; and two sisters, Rebecca Lawhorn of Drummonds, and Christine Lett of Perry, OH. She was preceded in death by her husband,Donald Ray Bixler; her mother and father, Jean and Harry Leonard; and her brother, Dale Leonard. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, at the Covington Funeral Home chapel with interment to follow in Magnolia Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friendsone hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Friends may sign an online guestbook at www.covingtonfuneralhome.com.

Published in News-Herald from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Covington Funeral Home - Covington
AUG
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Covington Funeral Home - Covington
Funeral services provided by
Covington Funeral Home - Covington
3499 Highway 51 S
Covington, TN 38019
(901) 476-3757
