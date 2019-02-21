|
Carol Ann Weiss (nee Sack), age 75, passed away on February 20, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born in Cleveland on December 19, 1943 to the late Mike and Maggie Sack (nee Sassano).Carol was an extraordinary pastry chef prior to her retirement. She had a family first spirit and was actively involved in all her childrens' and grandchildrens' lives bringing joy to those around her.Carol was the beloved wife of the late Theodore Weiss for 42 years; a loving mother of Geoffrey (Liz) Weiss and Mitchell (Kim) Weiss; a proud grandmother of Alexis, Gavin, and Morgan; a cherished sister of Gary Sack, and Bonnie (Dennis) Chojnacki; and a loved aunt of Michael, Matthew, Beth, Leslie, Nicholas, and Rebecca.Family will receive friends from 12 to 4 PM on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Monreal Funeral Home 35400 Curtis Blvd. Eastlake. A funeral service will immediately follow at 4 PM at Monreal Funeral Home.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 22, 2019