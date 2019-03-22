|
|
Carol Anne (Eckenrode) Bastjancic, age 72, of Mentor, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Highland Pointe Health and Rehabilitation Center, Highland Heights, Ohio.She was born January 16, 1947, in Johnstown, PA.Mrs. Bastjancic worked as an Executive Secretary for G.E. for 17 years, leaving in 1989, to start her own secretarial service.Carol enjoyed dancing, gardening, golf, and life. She was always willing to lend a helping hand.Survivors include her husband of 28 years, John J. Bastjancic; daughter, Veronica (Diana Jill) Sinclair; grandson, Michael C. Richardson; great-grandson, Charlie Richardson; siblings, Genevieve (Kenneth) Lanford, Judith Fetter, Daniel (Rita) Reven, and Gary (Robin) Reven.She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Mary Reven; and brother-in-law, Robert Fetter.Carol’s family will receive family and friends from 4 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Avenue, Mentor, Ohio. 44060.The Mass celebrating Carol's life will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor, Ohio, 44060. Please meet at the Church.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions may be made in Carol’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 24, 2019