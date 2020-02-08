|
Carol Lynn Bradshaw (nee Podgurski), age 79, passed away surrounded by her loving family on January 28, 2020. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Marion and Margaret (Diltz) Podgurski on December 25, 1940. Carol had many interests and hobbies. In her early years, she worked in the schools and with adults with special needs. Carol loved flowers, gardening, and canning and preserving the vegetables grown. She was a skilled seamstress. Carol was incredibly talented, making blankets, slippers, and sweaters by crocheting and or knitting. Her most cherished interest was her faith and love in Jesus Christ. Carol will be missed by her children, Diana (Ken) Brown, John (Marilee) Bradshaw, Marion (Jeff) Thompson, and James “Chris” (Leona) Bradshaw; grandchildren, Matthew, Alazar, Ahren, Katelyn, Shane, Chassidy, Crissa, Caleb, and Nathanael; great-grandchildren, Boaz, Hope, Nathaniel, and Adalyn, and siblings, Myron Podgurski and Margaret Ashba. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Margaret (Diltz) Podgurski. A memorial service will be held at Lake Erie Church of God, 3050 Antioch Rd., Perry, OH 44081 on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Guests will be received at 4:00 p.m. and the service will begin at 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Harbor Light Hospice or Lake Erie Church. Any contributions in Carol's name to the church will solely go to the food bank that serves the community. Arrangements entrusted to Mallory-DeHaven-Carlson Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 8382 Center Street, Garrettsville, Ohio 44231. Online condolences at: www.carlsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Feb. 9, 2020