Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Hoenigman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol D. Hoenigman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol D. Hoenigman Obituary
Carol D. Hoenigman, age 73, of Munson Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 10, 2020, in Cleveland. Born on June 26, 1946, in Cleveland to Robert and Dorothy (nee: Mavis) Bischoff. She had been a lifelong area resident. Carol was an English teacher at St. Mary School in Chardon retiring in 2012. Survivors include her husband, William Hoenigman, of 53 years; children Amy Jones of Eagle Mountain, UT, Erik (Patricia) of Chardon, Bryan of Syracuse, UT, Andrew (Michaela) of Litchfield, AZ & Jared (Maureen) of Menomonee Falls, WI; 18 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; siblings Sherrie (Robert) Scott of S. Salem, UT, Robert (Darlene) Bischoff of Orem, UT, Holly Bischoff of Provo, UT, Anne (Michael) Baiamonte of Pleasant Grove, UT & Laurel (John) Gervasi of Chester Twp. She was preceded in death by her parents. A funeral service will be held at 12pm on Saturday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Church located at 8751 Kirtland Road, Willoughby, OH 44094 with burial to follow at Fowlers Mill Cemetery in Munson Twp. Friends may call from 5:30 to 8:30pm on Friday and 10-11am on Saturday at the Church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes. Donations suggested in lieu of flowers to a fund:https://fundthefuneral.com/carol-hoenigmanObituary, online condolences and memorial gifts available at www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -