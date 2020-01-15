|
|
Carol D. Hoenigman, age 73, of Munson Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 10, 2020, in Cleveland. Born on June 26, 1946, in Cleveland to Robert and Dorothy (nee: Mavis) Bischoff. She had been a lifelong area resident. Carol was an English teacher at St. Mary School in Chardon retiring in 2012. Survivors include her husband, William Hoenigman, of 53 years; children Amy Jones of Eagle Mountain, UT, Erik (Patricia) of Chardon, Bryan of Syracuse, UT, Andrew (Michaela) of Litchfield, AZ & Jared (Maureen) of Menomonee Falls, WI; 18 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; siblings Sherrie (Robert) Scott of S. Salem, UT, Robert (Darlene) Bischoff of Orem, UT, Holly Bischoff of Provo, UT, Anne (Michael) Baiamonte of Pleasant Grove, UT & Laurel (John) Gervasi of Chester Twp. She was preceded in death by her parents. A funeral service will be held at 12pm on Saturday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Church located at 8751 Kirtland Road, Willoughby, OH 44094 with burial to follow at Fowlers Mill Cemetery in Munson Twp. Friends may call from 5:30 to 8:30pm on Friday and 10-11am on Saturday at the Church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes. Donations suggested in lieu of flowers to a fund:https://fundthefuneral.com/carol-hoenigmanObituary, online condolences and memorial gifts available at www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 16, 2020