In Loving Memory of Carol E. DeVault. June 24, 1935 - May 11, 2019. Born in Newton Falls to Leonard and Edna Hoffstetter. Married to George N. DeVault, with whom she raised five children in Hambden, Ohio. Her dedication to Heather Hill was acknowledged by many awards through her career. What brought her the most joy during her career was the patients and coworkers she spent time getting to know. She worked most every holiday to spend time with paitients who didn't have family to come visit them. She was a long term blood donor and gave her self to Science for research to help others. In memory of Carol, you can donate to local blood banks or Hospice. Per her wishes, there will be no funeral services.
Published in News-Herald on May 23, 2019