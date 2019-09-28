|
Services for Carol Eileen (Michener) Lago, 82, of Batavia, IL, formerly of Mentor, will be at 10 AM on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. Pastor Larry Hobbes of Grace Church of Mentor will officiate at the service.The family will receive friends from 4-8 PM on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the funeral home.Mrs. Lago went to be with the Lord on September 26, 2019.Carol is survived by her husband, Jack; son, Jack (Kathy) of Charleston, SC; son, Cliff (Kari) of Greenfield, OH; daughter, Jeannie (Ken) Lining of Batavia, IL; brother, Dave (Marie) of New Palestine, IN; 10 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents, Grant and Ruth Michener and brother, Grant Michener, Jr. all of Eastlake, OH.Carol was born in Willoughby. She graduated from the former Andrews Vocational School for Girls. She married Jack, her lifelong sweetheart in 1955. Carol was a dedicated wife of over 63 years, homemaker and mother. Carol lived in Mentor, OH, Geneva,OH, Washington Court House, OH, and Batavia, IL.Carol was best known for her giving heart and her gift for hospitality. She served the Lord with her heart, her hands, and her home. She was a member of Grace Church of Mentor until moving to Illinois.The family would like to thank Seasons Hospice of Illinois for their care.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Seasons Hospice, 2195 W. Diehl Road, Naperville, IL 60563 or online at https://seasonsfoundation.org/donate
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 29, 2019