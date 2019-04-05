Carol J. Atkin, 84, of Jamestown, PA, formerly of Madison, passed away peacefully April 3, 2019, at the Lantern of Madison. She was born November 15, 1934, in Chardon, OH, to Elmer and Margaret (Brewster) Dill. She graduated from Madison High School and married Paul R. Atkin in Painesville on July 9, 1955. Carol worked as a secretary with the Madison Schools, managing the lunch program. She enjoyed gardening, working in her yard, reading, and crossword puzzles. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Paul; daughter, Kathy (Herschel) Byers; and son, Jerry Atkin. She was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Clark; and her parents. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 6345 Chapel Rd., Madison, OH with the family receiving friends one hour prior to service. Pastor Brandie Bailey will be the celebrant and memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 8224 Mentor Ave., Suite 110, Mentor, OH 44060. The family would like to thank the staff at Lantern of Madison for the hospitality and loving care they provided Carol. Friends may leave condolences online at: www.behmfuneral.com. Published in News-Herald on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary