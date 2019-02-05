|
Mass of Christian Burial for Carol J. Buynak (nee Kondas), age 73, of Wickliffe, will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, February 8th at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe.Mrs. Buynak passed away January 30, 2019, and was born on November 11, 1945 in Cleveland, OH.Carol was a dear sister of Elizabeth (James) Gasier, Louise (John, deceased) Winters, Donald (Beverly) Kondas, Noreen (Brad) Beaton, and Nancy (Edward) Pommerening; dear aunt to many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James.The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe, on Thursday, February 7 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp.To leave condolences for the family and order flowers, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 6, 2019