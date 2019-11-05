|
Carol J. (Weisert) Pollock, 84, of Euclid, passed away peacefully November 5, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving family. Born July 19, 1935 in Cleveland, Carol has lived a majority of her life in Euclid. Survivors include her children, Linda Janda, Louise Corti, Leila (Jason) Kornfeld, and Robert G. (Marie) Pollock III; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her sister, June Hall; and brother, Richard Weisert; and many nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lorraine Campana; and parents, William and Ruby Weisert. Her former husband, Robert G. Pollock Jr., is also deceased. Private family services are being held. Arrangements entrusted to Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby. www.davisbabcock.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 6, 2019