Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Carol J. (Weisert) Pollock

Carol J. (Weisert) Pollock Obituary
Carol J. (Weisert) Pollock, 84, of Euclid, passed away peacefully November 5, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving family. Born July 19, 1935 in Cleveland, Carol has lived a majority of her life in Euclid. Survivors include her children, Linda Janda, Louise Corti, Leila (Jason) Kornfeld, and Robert G. (Marie) Pollock III; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her sister, June Hall; and brother, Richard Weisert; and many nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lorraine Campana; and parents, William and Ruby Weisert. Her former husband, Robert G. Pollock Jr., is also deceased. Private family services are being held. Arrangements entrusted to Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby. www.davisbabcock.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 6, 2019
