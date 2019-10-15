|
|
Carol J. Rakoczy (nee Neroni) age 78, beloved wife of the late John C.; loving mother of Michelle Park (husband Scot), Christine Taylor (husband Richard), and John (wife Jennifer); devoted grandmother of Chelsea Winchell, Ryan Winchell, Dayna Rakoczy, Hannah Taylor, Melanie Rakoczy, Nathan Park, Brian Taylor, Johnny Rakoczy; step-grandmother of Lauryn Park, Emily Brown (husband Jason), and step-great-grandmother of Karissa, Annalyse and Elsie Brown; cherished daughter of the late John P. and Amelia “Millie” (nee DeFranco) Neroni; dearest sister of the late JoAnn DiLisi (husband Donald, deceased) and Marilyn Bucci (husband Fiore, deceased); dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend of many.Carol was born on January 11, 1941 in Cleveland and passed away on October 14, 2019. She was a resident of Newbury and member of St. Helen Catholic Church since 1974, previously residing in Cleveland. Carol grew up in Cleveland near Shaker Square and graduated from Hoban Dominican High School in 1959. She was an accounting associate and, for more than 50 years, operated her own tax preparation business. She was a member of the Newbury Jayceettes, Newbury Music Boosters, Newbury PTA, and The Catalinas club. Carol was an avid reader and enjoyed playing Scrabble, baking and cooking. She loved traveling to Amish country, casinos, and vacationing with her family. She will be remembered most as a social, selfless woman of faith. Devoted to her family and friends, Carol had a great sense of humor and was sharp as a tack. She will be dearly missed.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Carol’s memory to ALS Association Northern Ohio Chapter, St. Helen Catholic Church or Hospice of the Western Reserve. Relatives and friends are invited to meet for the Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Helen Catholic Church 12060 Kinsman Rd., Newbury, OH 44065. Private Burial will take place at Munn Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Carol at the DeJohn Funeral Home & Celebrations Center of Chesterland, 12811 Chillicothe Road (Rt. 306, just south of Mayfield Rd.) Friday 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 PM. Online obituary and guestbook at www.DeJohnCares.com
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 17, 2019