Carol Jane Coffman, age 87, of Madison, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at her home with loved ones. She was born November 28, 1932 in Painesville, the daughter of Horace C. And Bertha E. (Carlton) Fuller. She married Paul R. Coffman on May 21, 1955.Ca
rol grew up on the family farm and attended Central Congregational Church. Carol was a huge fan of Madison Blue Streaks and has not missed a football game since 1972. She was a drummer in the first marching band in Madison. An avid book reader, she was referred to in the family as the "Book Lady." Carol also enjoyed crossword puzzles.She is survived by daughters, Tammy J. Bevan, Kerry S. Coffman, Peggy L.Coffman; grandchildren, Sarah E. Bevan, Katherine A. (Nicholas) Weber, Hannah R. (Graham) Richardson; great-grandchildren, Rose E. Bevan, Elspeth Jane Richardson and Amelia Richardson.She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Kimberly Coffman; her parents; sister, Joanna Fuller.Graveside Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Friday, August 21, 2020, at Fairview Memorial Park Cemetery, River St., Madison, OH 44057. Guests are encouraged to wear Madison Blue Streaks blue and white colors.In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Madison Band –Patrons, Madison High School, 3100 Burns Road, Madison, 44057 for Kristy May Scholarship.Guests are required to follow current pandemic guidelines, wear masks and practice social distancing. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com