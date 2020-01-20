|
Carol Jeanne Garrett, age 98, of Madison, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Tri Point Medical Center. She was born September 30, 1921 in Cleveland, Ohio, to Geneva (Sobers) and Robert Notvest. She married Charles Garrett on October 16, 1943 in Cleveland. Carol was owner and operator of Garrett’s Egg Farm. She received the honor of being named Poultry Woman of the Year in 1961 for her innovative ideas. She later worked at Mayhews Feed and was a cook at Sidley’s. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, quilting, reading, cooking and spending time with her friends. She was very active in many local groups which included The Geneva Country Quilters, Needles and Chatter Sewing Group, Country Clubbers, Wrinkled Writers Club and Central Congregational Church. She was also a 56-year member of Park United Methodist Church. She and her husband were founding members of The Grapevine Club and began the Farm Bureau Chapter of Lake County. She is survived by daughters, Elaine (Eric) Rigot, Pat Spath, Jean Brennan; son, Jim (Jane) Garrett; grandchildren, Scott, Laura, Carol, Katie, Sarah, and Emily. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, in 1974; daughter, Linda Garrett in 1999; parents; and brothers, Robert and Kenneth Notvest. Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at The Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St., Madison, Ohio, 44057. Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Central Congregational Church, 71 Park St., Madison, Ohio, 44057. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Madison Food Bank, 1954 Hubbard Rd., Madison, Ohio, 44057, and the Central Congregational Church Organ Repair Fund (address above). Final Resting Place will be Fairview Cemetery in Madison. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 21, 2020