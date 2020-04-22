|
|
Carol June Humphrey, 88 of Burton, passed away Tuesday April 21, 2020 at Briar Hill Nursing Home.She was born October 12, 1931 in Cleveland to the late Jack and Iola (Herron) Cowles. Carol retired from Burton Rubber where she was a receptionist. She was a member of Burton Congregational Church where she was the treasurer, a member of Geauga County Historical Society and the Clio Club. Carol’s life revolved around her church, family, and the community. She enjoyed the book sales at Burton Library.She will be sadly missed by her loving children; Michael (Ann) Humphrey, Kenneth (Jeanette) Humphrey, Perry (Patty) Humphrey, Guy (Alisa) Humphrey, Karen (John) Sage, Laura (Kip) Orndorf; her grandchildren, Ryan (Jenny Caprez) Humphrey, Drew (Lauren) Humphrey, Matthew Humphrey, Cassandra (Craig) Ward, Ashley (Ian) Dillon, Kristin Humphrey, Taylor Humphrey, Stephanie (Adam) Thomas, Andrew Sage, Cory (Melissa) Sage, Tim Sage, Garrett Humphrey, Wade Humphrey, Natalie (Derek) Reed, Nate (Taylor Monheim) Orndorf, Naomi (Alex) Camacho, and 5 great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda (Nick) Kohut, Sharon (Jerry) Veon, brothers, Glenn (Frances) Cowles, Albert (Carlene) Keesler, James (Karen) Keesler, Ernie (Pat) Keesler, Anson (June) Keesler, and Eddie (Darla) Keesler.Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ronald Humphrey; and sisters, Jean McCoy Lopeman, Marilyn Hart, and Donna Englemann.A Private Graveside Service will be held at Welton Cemetery, 13970 Goodwin Ave. Burton Village, Ohio 44021. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.Memorial Donations can be made to the Burton Congregational Church, P.O. Box 496, Burton, Ohio 44021.Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.slyffh.com
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 23, 2020