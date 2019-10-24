|
|
Carol “Maude” Kokish, age 86, of Eastlake, passed away October 23, 2019. She was born in Cleveland, on September 4, 1933, to the late Frank and Florence Coan (nee Weisenbach).She was a proud and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who will be greatly missed by many. Through the years, Carol was a devout Catholic. She was proud of her Irish heritage, a lover of theater, and enjoyed cooking and baking for everyone. Carol always had a way of making you feel loved, special and welcomed.Her joyful heart will have a lasting impression on all who knew her. Above all, her greatest joy and source of pride was raising her children and spending quality time with her grandchildren.Carol is survived by her children, Mitch (Sue), Mark, Cheryl (Scot) Sterle, Bryan and David; twelve grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Joseph M. Kokish.A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Justin Martyr, 35781 Stevens Blvd, Eastlake. Please meet at church.Visitation will be on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 27, 2019