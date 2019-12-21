|
Carol Beres, age 84, died at the Hospice House of the Western Reserve from complications following lung cancer on December 19, 2019. Carol was born in Painesville, OH, in 1935 to her parents, Mamie and Howard Hill. She graduated from Fairport Harbor Harding High School in 1953. She married Joseph Beres and moved to the Pacific Northwest while he served in the Navy. Carol and Joe came back east and started a family in Madison, OH, then moved to Fairport, where they raised four children. After being a homemaker and her kids leaving the nest, Carol worked in childcare, and was a teaching assistant at Fairport Harding High School. She also volunteered many hours at Deepwood Center, working with Special Olympics, and many recreational activities, and also worked as a teacher's aide at Broadmoor School and Lake County Society for Crippled Children. Carol and Joe traveled whenever they could. After Joe’s retirement, they began wintering in the Florida panhandle, attending cook-outs, Superbowl and St. Patrick’s Day parties and walks on the beach with many other snowbirds from Ohio. Carol is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph. She is survived by her children, Mark Beres, FL, Michael Beres (Catherine), the Bahamas, Matthew Beres (Stephanie), AZ and Margaret Puskas, OH. She leaves behind six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Carol loved being a grandmother, never one to forget a birthday and always put their needs first. Mrs. Beres will be remembered at a summertime celebration with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, plant a tree in Carol’s name at the National Forest Foundation: https://www.nationalforests.org.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 23, 2019