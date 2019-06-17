|
|
Carol L. “Lynn” (nee Herbert) Legan, 80, of Kirtland, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at Holly Hill Health Care in Newbury. Born Jan. 6, 1939, in Cleveland, she had been a resident of Lake County for the past 59 years. Carol loved and enjoyed playing golf, traveling and especially spending time with her family. She was the beloved wife of 64 years to Richard N. Legan; loving mother of Vickie L. (Howard) Morenz, Richard E. (Julie) Legan, Carol D. (Gary) Abrahamsen; cherished grandmother of Hollie (Jimmy) Roberts, Howie (Nancy) Morenz, Victor (Emily) Morenz, Angela (Aaron) Legan, Nicole (Doug) Vanek, Richard (Chelsea) Legan, Macie Abrahamsen and Megan Abrahamsen; great-grandmother of Jimmy, Rose, Audry, Sofia, Sebastian, Gisele and Addison; sister of Janice (Norm) Luke, Susan (John) Murphy, William (Sandy) Herbert and Timothy (Diane) Herbert; sister-in-law of Nancy Apolski; and aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Jeanette (nee Winters) Herbert. Family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 19, 2019