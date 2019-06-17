Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Legan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol L. "Lynn" Legan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carol L. "Lynn" Legan Obituary
Carol L. “Lynn” (nee Herbert) Legan, 80, of Kirtland, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at Holly Hill Health Care in Newbury. Born Jan. 6, 1939, in Cleveland, she had been a resident of Lake County for the past 59 years. Carol loved and enjoyed playing golf, traveling and especially spending time with her family. She was the beloved wife of 64 years to Richard N. Legan; loving mother of Vickie L. (Howard) Morenz, Richard E. (Julie) Legan, Carol D. (Gary) Abrahamsen; cherished grandmother of Hollie (Jimmy) Roberts, Howie (Nancy) Morenz, Victor (Emily) Morenz, Angela (Aaron) Legan, Nicole (Doug) Vanek, Richard (Chelsea) Legan, Macie Abrahamsen and Megan Abrahamsen; great-grandmother of Jimmy, Rose, Audry, Sofia, Sebastian, Gisele and Addison; sister of Janice (Norm) Luke, Susan (John) Murphy, William (Sandy) Herbert and Timothy (Diane) Herbert; sister-in-law of Nancy Apolski; and aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Jeanette (nee Winters) Herbert. Family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now