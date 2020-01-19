|
Mass of Christian Burial for Carol L. Potocar, 84, of Mentor, will be at 11 AM on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Saint John Vianney Catholic Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor.The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM on Wednesday prior to the Mass at the Church.Miss Potocar passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020.Born December 31, 1935 in Cleveland, she has lived in Mentor for the past ten years.She was a member of Saint John Vianney Catholic Church.Miss Potocar was employed as an inspector at the former General Electric Bulb Division in Cleveland before her retirement.Survivors are her siblings, Daniel Potocar, Robert (Diane) Potocar and Mary Ann Potocar. She also leaves her sister-in-law, Gayle Potocar and several nieces and nephews and their families.She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Louise (Murn) Potocar, her brother, William Potocar and her sister-in-law, Antionette Potocar.Final resting place will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township following the Mass on Wednesday.Arrangements entrusted to Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 20, 2020