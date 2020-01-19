Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Potocar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol L. Potocar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol L. Potocar Obituary
Mass of Christian Burial for Carol L. Potocar, 84, of Mentor, will be at 11 AM on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Saint John Vianney Catholic Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor.The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM on Wednesday prior to the Mass at the Church.Miss Potocar passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020.Born December 31, 1935 in Cleveland, she has lived in Mentor for the past ten years.She was a member of Saint John Vianney Catholic Church.Miss Potocar was employed as an inspector at the former General Electric Bulb Division in Cleveland before her retirement.Survivors are her siblings, Daniel Potocar, Robert (Diane) Potocar and Mary Ann Potocar. She also leaves her sister-in-law, Gayle Potocar and several nieces and nephews and their families.She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Louise (Murn) Potocar, her brother, William Potocar and her sister-in-law, Antionette Potocar.Final resting place will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township following the Mass on Wednesday.Arrangements entrusted to Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -