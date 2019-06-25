Carol L. Rea (O’Brien), age 82, of Painesville, passed away in Virginia Beach, VA on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Born on February 18, 1937, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of the late Frank O'Brien and Rose (Bernasek) O'Brien. Carol was a 1955 graduate of Ashtabula High School, where she took part in the Acapella Choir. After high school, she worked as a Secretary in Ashtabula. She later worked at the Rayon and then Avery Dennison/Fasson in Accounts Receivable, retiring after close to 30 years with them. She was a member of Urania Chapter #284, Order of the Eastern Star. She was an active member of the A.R.E., enjoying summer family camps held at the A.R.E. in Rural Retreat, Virginia. Carol enjoyed cross stitching, knitting, crocheting, and Square Dancing where she had been a member of the square dance club, Broken Wheel Squares for many years. She is survived by her daughters, Sandra Jane (Edward C.) Zikursh, Linda Louise Brooks, and Teri Lynn (Thomas A.) Batuski; grandchildren, Carla (Josh), Daniel (Melinda), Emily (James), Stephanie (Greg), Steven, Jonathan (Tanya), Isabella, Benjamin, and Sarah; six great-grandchildren; brother, James O'Brien. Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton Harvey Rea; and her parents. Friends and family will be received from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Behm Family Funeral Homes, 26 River Street, Madison, OH. Eastern Star Service will be at 10:30 a.m. with Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Mark Winner of Cornerstone Church officiating. Burial will immediately follow at North Madison Cemetery. Online obituary and guestbook at www.behmfuneral.com. Published in News-Herald on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary