Carol Lynn (Charvat) Kelley formerly of Willoughby Hills passed away March 18, 2020 in Aiken, SC. She leaves behind her husband Robert of 64 years, and their two sons Dana and Derek and their families of 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, a cousin John Koutnik, plus a multitude of friends that include her tennis buddies, bridge friends, her many friends in the Landings on Skidaway Island and her Woodside Plantation companions, and a kindred group of long time friends in Fairfax, Virginia.She was proceeded in death by her father Gordon and mother Katherine Charvat who passed away last year at 104, and brother Robert Charvat.Carol graduated from Willoughby Union High School, Class of 1955. The LENS yearbook noted "her smile will pave her way to success". She was a member of the National Honor Society and a delegate to the Ohio Buckeye Girls'. State program. Her fondest memories were as president of the all-girl Friendship Club, and as a member of the Girls' Ensemble, as well as singing with the high school's A Cappella Choir, being on the Homecoming Queen's Court and as a member of the women's basketball team.Carol attended Ohio University on the Jessie Flyer PTA Memorial scholarship and later graduated cum laude from George Mason University in Virginia with a BS in American Studies.Carol interned with Ralph Nader's Common Cause Program after graduation in Washington, DC and was a long-time associate with the Mt. Vernon Frame Shoppe in Alexandria, VA.Of her many passions, barbershop harmony with the Moon River Chorus in Savannah, GA and later with the choral group Aiken Singers, allowed her to reconnect with her love of singing. She enjoyed success on the tennis court where she was affectionally known as “killer" amongst her tennis buddies for her put-a-way shots at the net. She also enjoyed with immense pleasure playing duplicate bridge throughout her life with her many friends.Carol was special in so many ways. She was sensitive to everyone's needs and well appreciated and loved by those who knew her. She was generous with compliments and her welcoming smile. Carol had a flair for interior decorating with a keen sense for color, decor, and style gained through a lifelong interest in art coupled with her desire to paint in oils and acrylics.Above all, Carol loved and cared for her family and supported all their many interests. She will always be remembered as the consoling mother and as my divine eternal compass.Expressions of sympathy can be made in Carol's honor to the M'Aiken A Difference Lewi Body Dementia Support Group, c/o DayBreak Adult Care, 1028 Haynes Ave., Aiken, SC 29801.Interment will be in the Quantico National Cemetery in Virginia this fall.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.