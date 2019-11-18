Home

Jakubs & Son Funeral Home
936 East 185th Street
Cleveland, OH 44119
(216) 531-7770
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jakubs & Son Funeral Home
936 East 185th Street
Cleveland, OH 44119
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
8560 Mentor Ave
Carol M. Pietch (nee Mannion), age 60. Beloved wife of John. Loving step-mother of Daniel (Jessi), Thomas and Sarah and step-grandmother of Eli. Daughter of James and Elizabeth Mannion (both deceased). Sister of Laura, Paul and Jim Mannion. Funeral Mass Friday, November 22 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 8560 Mentor Ave, (please meet at church.) The family will receive friends at the Jakubs & Son Funeral Home, 936 E 185 St. Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, Pittsburgh, PA or Metro Health Cancer Center, Cleveland, OH.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 20, 2019
