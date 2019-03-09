|
|
Carol Mylant (nee Dickard) 83, passed away March 6, 2019 at Hospice House surrounded by her family. She was born Aug. 5, 1935 in Cleveland.Carol is the beloved wife of the late John; dear mother of Debbie (Mike) Komyati, John (Christine), Richard (deceased) (Jacque), Joseph, Ronald; grandmother of Michael John, Garrett, Jessica Rose, Jordan, Aureal, Kalan, Jonathan, Jessie Linn, Jay, Julie; great grandmother of Lily, Skylar, Christina; sister of Rita (Joe) Quirarte; aunt and great aunt of many.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday March 13 at 10:30 am at Ss. Robert and William Parish, 367 E. 260 St. in Euclid. (Please Meet At Church).Burial will be private.The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, Tuesday 2-8 pm.Contributions to would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 10, 2019