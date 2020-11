Or Copy this URL to Share

Carol Newton (née Spinazzola), 65, passed away on November 8, 2020.Beloved wife of the late George Newton; mother of Stacey.Family suggest contributions be made to Providence House 2050 W.32nd St., Cleveland, 44113.Arrangements By:Bollinger-Bican Funeral Home



