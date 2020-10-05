Carol R. Berkley died Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 at home in Casa Grande, Arizona. She was 91.Ca
rol was born August 31, 1929 in Lakewood, Ohio and was a longtime resident of Lake and Geauga Counties in Ohio. She spent her childhood living in Perry, Ohio and was a graduate of Perry High School.It was in Perry where she met her husband of nearly 60 years, Robert “Bob” Berkley who has proceeded her in death. Carol is survived by 3 children, Bryan Berkley (Cecilia Berkley), Blair Berkley (Jan Berkley) and Blaine Berkley (Luann Berkley); 7 grandchildren, Jovaan Berkley, Brycec Berkley, Fernando Martinez, Brent Berkley, Aaron Berkley and Jessica (Berkley) Wallace, along with 22 great grandchildren and her sister Lois Tenkku of Mentor, Ohio.Ca
rol worked in banking for many years. She followed her dreams of entrepreneurship during the 1980’s as the owner of “Berkley’s on the Square” restaurant and ice cream parlor in Chardon, Ohio. Carol had a lifelong love of music and taught piano for over 50 years.She and Bob retired to the retirement community of Sun City West, Arizona in 1990 where she lived for over 20 years. She was known in the Sun City area as “Pie Mom” for her delicious homemade pies that she made and sold in her son Bryan’s restaurant. Carol later moved to Casa Grande, Arizona and lived at the Caliche Senior Living Center at the time of her passing.Ca
rol will be laid to rest at Sunland Memorial Park in Sun City, Arizona.