Funeral services for Carol Turley will be held Saturday, June 8, at 11:00 AM at Grace Episcopal Church, 36200 Ridge Road, Willoughby, Ohio. Carol passed away May 1, after a long illness. She was born Carol Ann Cunningham on September 6, 1944, in Kenmore, New York. Her parents were Harold Turley and Clara Ryan. She was preceded in death by her sister, Joan Gerleck; and is survived by her sister, Patricia Maynard, of Williamsville, New York. She is also survived by her former husband, Harold; their children, James Edward Turley, of Iowa, Theresa Ann Wurzeacher, of Kansas; and four grandchildren. Carol loved music and was active at church for many years, singing in the choir and leading Vacation Bible School. Memorial donations can be made to Grace Episcopal Church Foundation or the .
Published in News-Herald on June 6, 2019