Carol Y. Meier (nee Leister), age 81, passed away Aug. 18, 2019, at her home.
She was born May 4, 1938, in Glencoe, PA. Carol was born and raised in the beautiful hills of southwestern Pennsylvania. She often said "you can take the girl out of the country but you can't take the country out of the girl!"
Carol enjoyed traveling with her husband and together they explored the USA, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. She played the clarinet in high school and sang with the Sweet Adelines. Carol made friends wherever she went, whether that be as a member of her church or the Red Hat Society or when she frequented Curves. She was always the center of family gatherings, sharing her fun loving spirit and beautiful smile. Carol cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her playful nature brought joy to those around her.
Carol was the beloved wife of Harold; dear mother of Terry (Anne) Webb, Rick (Kathleen) Webb, Ron Webb, Kim (Keith) Scali, Trudy Webb; step-mother of Steve (Dee) Meier, Sandy Meier, Jackie (Denny) Stusek, Connie Meier; grandmother of 14; great-grandmother of 11; sister of Alden Coughenour (deceased), Billy Leister (deceased), Ron and Wayne Leister, Sheryl Shaffer.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 12 Noon at Trinity Lutheran Church, 37728 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby, where the family will receive friends Saturday morning at Church from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Trinity Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
Published in The News-Herald on Aug. 22, 2019