Carolann (nee Kearnes) Leskovec, 84, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 9, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness. She was born December 9, 1935, in Cleveland, OH. Formerly of Willowick, Carolann was a 47-year resident of Kirtland before moving to Breckenridge Village in 2017. A traditional homemaker, she loved family gatherings, baking and sewing, her flower garden, and working at the church rummage sale. As her children grew older, she volunteered at the Immaculate Conception and St. William Schools for over 20 years. Carolann was a founding member of Divine Word Church, was Past Treasurer of Our Lady’s Guild and a Madonna Award recipient. Survivors include her husband of 60 years, John Leskovec; children, Betty Zanoskar, Kathy (Steve) O’Saben, Eileen Leskovec, Bill (Tanja) Leskovec, and Chuck (Amy) Leskovec; grandchildren, Stephen (Megan) O’Saben, Colleen O’Saben, Connor Zanoskar, Christina Leskovec, Mark Leskovec, Jason Sharp, DO, Drew Sharp, and Steven (Kelsey) Johnson; and her brother, Ralph Kearns. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Virginia (Sisson) Kearnes; and her brother, Thom Kearnes. With the current COVID-19 public gathering restrictions, a private family mass will be held at Divine Word Catholic Church. Private family interment will be at All Souls Cemetery, Chardon, OH. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made in Carolann’s memory to Divine Word Catholic Church, 8100 Eagle Road, Kirtland, OH 44094. Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald from May 12 to May 13, 2020.