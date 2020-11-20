Carole Ann Stevenson, 84, of Mentor, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, with family by her side.She was born Nov. 16, 1935, in Cleveland, the daughter of John and Dorothy (nee Berlocker) Baker.Carole was the loving mother of nine children and for many years, stayed at home to raise her family. She received an associate’s degree as a paralegal from Lakeland Community College and worked for many years at Lakeland Community College until she retired and moved to Naples, Fla., with her husband, Kirk. Carole will be remembered by her beautiful smile and how she loved to sing. Over the years, she enjoyed many hobbies including sewing, crocheting, cooking, reading, gardening, and swimming (loved the beach and sun). Carole also loved to rollerblade, bicycle and go on walks, but her passion was running. She had ran many races and won many trophies and medals.Survivors are her daughters, Maureen Stevenson, Sheila (John) Walker, Eileen (Lindsay) Smith, and Coleen (Bobby) Rogers; sons, Kirk P. Stevenson, Patrick (Annette) Stevenson and Marty (Danielle) Stevenson; and was the grandmother and great-grandmother of many.Ca
role was preceded in death by her husband, Kirk in 2012; parents; sons, Danny and Dennis Stevenson; son-in-law, Kevin Cook; grandson, Jeff L. Cook; and brothers-in-law, Jack McGreal and Daniel Brezovec.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Memorial Mass at St. John Vianney will be held at a later date, with a Celebration of Life and final resting place to be determined later in the Florida Keys.Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor.To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
.