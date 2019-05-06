|
Carole J. Blake’s unending desire in life was to help others. The Concord, Ohio resident devoted her 82 years to that heartfelt mission.‘CJ’, as her friends affectionately called her, passed away after a long illness on April 3, 2019.One of Carole’s great passions was ‘Single Again’. For 20-plus years, she led the support group she founded for the divorced and widowed at Friends Church in Willoughby Hills and Lakeland Community College.She was also an unselfish volunteer for the Salvation Army. Her work included ringing bells during the holidays to traveling overseas, helping those less fortunate than herself.‘CJ’ enjoyed many hobbies and social activities such as line-dancing, yoga, swimming and attending countless performances at Cleveland’s Playhouse Square. Her adventurous spirit drove her to visit and enjoy many parts of our far-flung world. With every step in life, Carole strove to mirror the words of her beloved Bible verse. Isaiah 40:31. “That those who hope in The Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.”‘CJ’ is adored and mourned by her two daughters, Pamela Hooley and Penny Smythe, their husbands James Hooley and Mark Smythe, her brother Ray Proud and his wife Sandy.She was deeply loved by her five grandchildren: Ian, Dylan and Rose Hooley along with Cameron Richards and Carolyn Green.Carole brought joy, laughter and beauty to the world and will be missed by all who had the blessing of knowing her.A celebration of her life is pending.
Published in News-Herald on May 12, 2019