Robert W Waid Funeral Home Inc
581 Chestnut St
Meadville, PA 16335
(814) 724-1021
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Robert W Waid Funeral Home Inc
581 Chestnut St
Meadville, PA 16335
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert W Waid Funeral Home Inc
581 Chestnut St
Meadville, PA 16335
Carole M. Hoffman, 78, of Meadville, PA died Friday, September 13, 2019. She was born February 18, 1941 in Rockwood, PA, a daughter of Reid E. and Lola F. (Barkman) Whipkey. She was a 1959 graduate of Rockwood High School and worked at several places over the years, including first at a Red & White Grocery Store when she was still in school, Chardon Rubber Co. in Chardon, OH, as a school bus driver for the Simon Kenton School and Workshop in Kenton, OH and for Chardon Local Schools in Chardon, OH. Survived by her husband, Clark; three daughters, Chelley Bond (Mark), of Mentor, Cindy Volpe (Dan), of Willoughby, Caren Frank (Chris), of Camas, WA; five grandchildren, Sarah, Ryan, Danny, Anthony and Reid; two great-granddaughters, Harper and Hannah; four sisters; a brother; and nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held Friday, September 27th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Robert W. Waid Funeral Home, Inc., 581 Chestnut Street, Meadville. The memorial service will be Saturday, September 28th at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Greendale Cemetery, Meadville. Memories and condolences shared at: www.waidfuneralhome.net
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 14, 2019
