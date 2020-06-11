Carole M. (Kratovila) Whipple, age 77, of Willoughby, passed away June 8th, 2020, at Brookdale of Mentor. She was born to Charles F. and Valerie M. (Toth) Kratovila on August 21, 1942, in Cleveland, OH. She attended Willoughby South High School and went on to Wittenberg University graduating in 1964. Carole taught French and Spanish first at Willowick Middle School from 1964 until 1967 and then at Hazel Park High School in Hazel Park, Michigan from 1967 until 2002. She had a lifelong love of music and enjoyed sharing stories with family and friends. She loved to laugh and never met a stranger.She was a devoted mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed by her son, David Whipple; daughter-in-law, Heather Whipple; and her grandchildren, Alex and Kate. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to: The Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Rd., Twinsburg, OH 44087. Funeral Services will be private.