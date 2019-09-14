Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carole Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole Sue Murphy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carole Sue Murphy Obituary
Carole Sue Murphy (nee Lias), beloved mother of Peggy Sue Murphy, Colleen Marie (Gary) Visage, grandmother of Christopher James (Mackenzie) Visage, Jenna Marie Visage;beloved companion of Donald Scurka; sister of Robert P.(Bonnie) Lias, Richard (Vivian) Wynn, and the late Jean (Alacqua) Smith.Carole worked for Cleveland School System, W.K.Y.C. (N.B.C.) in master control, and union steward for N.A.B.E.T.- C.W.A., was an active member of Irish American Club Eastside.Carole passed away September 11, 2019.Family will receive friends at the Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., (Willoughby), on Tuesday September 17, 2019 From 3-6 P.M. with a service to follow at 6:00 P.M.Contributions to Lemon Bay Conservancy, 150 S. McCall Road Suite 2, Englewood, Fla. 34223 or , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718 would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carole's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now