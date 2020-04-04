News-Herald Obituaries
|
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH 44057
(440) 428-4401
Carolin L. (Raikes) Kuntz


1944 - 2020
Carolin L. (Raikes) Kuntz Obituary
Carolin L. (Raikes) Kuntz, age 75 passed away unexpectedly at Lake West Hospital on April 1, 2020. She was born November 23, 1944 in Fairmont, WV to Lawrence Sr. and Vonda (Moats) Dent.She was a retired bus driver for the Ledgemont Local School District and also owned a boutique shop called “Nuff Stuff” at Geneva on the Lake and at the Mentor Mall. She enjoyed visiting casino’s and spending time with her family.Carolin leaves behind her children, Dwain (Barbara) Raikes, Jr., William (Sandi) Raikes, Buddy (Bonnie) Raikes and Cindy (Leslie) Harold; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Hester and Diana Dent of West Virginia; and brother, Johnny Dent of California. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Kuntz; two brothers, Larry and George Dent and her parents.The Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, OH. Is assisting the family at this time. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at:www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 5, 2020
