|
|
Carolina A. Melad, 101, of Mentor, died September 30, 2019 at Hospice House in Cleveland. She was born November 11, 1917 in the Philippines. Mrs. Melad was a homemaker whose hobbies were gardening and sewing. She enjoyed reading, traveling, and visiting relatives and friends. Survivors are her children, Jovito (Marites) Melad Jr., Edna (Burt) Emig, Edmund (Bernadette) Melad, Dessie (Milan) Alaba, Leonida Melad, Lily (Dale) Barnett, and Virginia (Jim) Looker; 21 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; her sister, Balbina Agamata; and her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jovito Sr.; daughter, Felisa Nepomuceno; and her parents, Guillermo and Marcella Agamata. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be at Mentor Cemetery. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 5, 2019