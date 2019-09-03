|
Caroline M. Applegate, age 74, passed away September 3, 2019 at Rae Ann Nursing Home. She was born September 11, 1944, to Edward A. and Mary S. (Dudas) Ciempa, in Providence, RI. Caroline was a senior accountant at Perfection Corp for 50+ years. She also was a substitute teacher for accounting at Lake Erie College. Caroline enjoyed reading, collecting bells and traveling. She was a member of the Assumption Church in Geneva. Survived by children, Lisa Kumar, Angie Larrison, Sonny Applegate, all of Geneva, and Shawn Applegate, of Cleveland; grandchildren, Dan, Farrah, Ben, David, Christian and Brianna; great-grandchildren, Aliyah and Ryle; brother, Anthony "Toni" Applegate; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, Leonard L. Applegate; parents; siblings, Edward Ciempa and Elizabeth Ciempa. Calling Hours held Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. with funeral to follow at Walker Funeral Home, 828 Sherman St., Geneva. Father John Mulqueen of Assumption Church officiating. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 4, 2019