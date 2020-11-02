1/1
Carolyn Began
Carolyn Began, age 79, of Willowick, passed away October 29, 2020. She was born in Cleveland, on February 6, 1941, to the late John and Josephine Cheon. She was a proud and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend who will be greatly missed by many. Carolyn was a long time Parishioner of St. Mary Magdalene church. She proudly resided in Willowick for 48 years. She retired as a legal secretary serving Judge William W. Weaver. Through the years, Carolyn enjoyed family game nights and cooking big family meals. Her greatest joy and source of pride was her family. Carolyn is survived by her sons Tony (Melanie) and Greg, grandchildren Emily, Elyse and Noah, brother Gerry (Angie) Cheon, sisters-in-law Carol (Verl) and Donna (Woodie), aunt of Nikki (Bobby), Brian (Nicole), Verl (Tammi), Tyler (Ruth), great aunt of 8 and former daughter-in-law Patrice. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Anthony J. "Tony" Began and sister-in-law Charlotte. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10am at St. Mary Magdalene, 32114 Vine St, Willowick. A private burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.


Published in News-Herald from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
