Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:30 PM
Christian Life Church
8250 Garfield Rd.
Mentor, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Eland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Charlene Eland


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Charlene Eland Obituary
Carolyn Charlene Eland, age 79, of Mentor, went home to be with her Lord March 11, 2020. She was born May 3, 1940 in Malta, Ohio to Pearl and Harold Milligan. She attended Christian Life Church in Mentor, Ohio and loved being with her friends. Carolyn was a beautiful, caring encourager to everyone she met. Beloved mother and grandmother who loved being with her family. Survivors are her children, Kathryn Phan Allen, James Bavetz, Julie (George) Davis and Eric (Wendy) Eland; and many beautiful grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Milligan; mother, Pearl Milligan, and brother, Wayne Milligan. A memorial service will be held 1:30 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Christian Life Church, 8250 Garfield Rd., Mentor, OH 44060. The family suggests donations to Hospice of Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland 44192. Donate online at www.hospicewr.org. Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, Ohio 44060. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -