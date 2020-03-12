|
Carolyn Charlene Eland, age 79, of Mentor, went home to be with her Lord March 11, 2020. She was born May 3, 1940 in Malta, Ohio to Pearl and Harold Milligan. She attended Christian Life Church in Mentor, Ohio and loved being with her friends. Carolyn was a beautiful, caring encourager to everyone she met. Beloved mother and grandmother who loved being with her family. Survivors are her children, Kathryn Phan Allen, James Bavetz, Julie (George) Davis and Eric (Wendy) Eland; and many beautiful grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Milligan; mother, Pearl Milligan, and brother, Wayne Milligan. A memorial service will be held 1:30 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Christian Life Church, 8250 Garfield Rd., Mentor, OH 44060. The family suggests donations to Hospice of Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland 44192. Donate online at www.hospicewr.org. Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, Ohio 44060. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 13, 2020