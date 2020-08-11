Carolyn H. (nee: Myers) Cianfaglione, age 92, of Leroy Twp., passed away Aug. 10, 2020, at her home. Born June 26, 1928, in Benbush, WV, she had been a longtime area resident. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, business owner, entrepreneur, realtor, and land developer. Carolyn Myers married the love of her life, Andrew Cianfaglione in Tucker County, WV, on May 24, 1947. Carolyn accomplished so much in her life from being top in her high school class to developing many subdivisions and beautiful homes in Lake County, as well as adevoted business leader of Hambden Twp. where she owned and operated a convenient grocery store for over 40 plus years and offered a great amount of compassion, support, and friendship to all of Hambden Twp. She enjoyed traveling with Andrew to visit family and friends, as well as supporting her six children in their hobbies and extracurricular activities. Her deepest accomplishment was beingable to love, support, and guide her grandchildren throughout their lives. Survivors include her husband, Andrew N. Cianfaglione, of Leroy Twp.; children, Diana (Jack) Buchter of Leroy Twp., Susan Cianfaglione of Norfolk, VA, Linda Lione of Painesville Twp., Trina (Jim) Palumbo of Leroy Twp., and Julia (Matthew) Vallo of Leroy Twp.; grandchildren, Jason, Jenny, Christi, Jared, Lesley, Sonja, Chaz, Andrew, Jessica, Kyle, and Jacob; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Gary Myers ofPainesville Twp. and Cecilia Bozeglav of Chardon; many extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Andrew William “Bill” Ciafaglione; siblings, Catherine Peterson, Dorothy Mazza, Virginia Belinc, Leona McClellan, Sarah Peters, Margaret Myers, Marshall Myers, and Townsend Myers. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at St. Patrick Church, 16550 Rock Creek Rd., Thompson, OH 44086 with burial to follow at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes of Painesville, 1009 Mentor Ave., Painesville, OH. Obituary, online condolences and memorial gifts available at www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com
