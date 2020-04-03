|
|
Carolyn L. (nee Mitchell) Morley, 77, of Mentor, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her residence.Born May 24, 1942, in Geneva, N.Y., she had been a resident of Lake County for 47 years, living in Willoughby before moving to Mentor 41 years ago.Carolyn was a member of the Mentor Senior Center and American Needlepoint Guild. “My mom was loved deeply by her family and will be greatly missed.” ~ HollyCarolyn was the loving mother of Holly N. (Todd) Hall; cherished grandmother of Elodie Hall; sister of Susan Mitchell, Denise Jones, Denny Mitchell, Linda Mitchell and Kathy Mitchell; and aunt of nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert H. Morley in 2010; and parents, Dennis and Constance (nee Trickler) Mitchell.In this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, attending a visitation or service may not be in your best health interest. Please be with us in prayer. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be planned when able. Graveside services for immediate family only will be held in Mentor Cemetery.Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor.To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 5, 2020