Carolyn Lenenski (nee Hollingsworth) age 90, passed away peacefully at home in Wickliffe on May 24, 2020. Beloved wife of Michael Lenenski for 69 years. Loving Mother of Keith (June), and Myron (Cheryl) Lenenski. Greats and Grands live all over the United States. Dear Grandmother to Heather (John), Brandon (Karen), Claire (James), and Ross.Born in Akron, Ohio November 27, 1929, Carolyn was the daughter of Frieda and Ross Hollingsworth. Siblings were Bernice, Ross, and Eugene Hollingsworth. She graduated from Akron South, Kent State, and Lake Erie College. She was an outstanding Educator of Music and Elementary Education. Carolyn retired from the Wickliffe School Systems having taught at Mapledale, Worden, and Lincoln. She also enjoyed teaching Home Economics at Campbell Memorial High School, Eastlake and Wickliffe Middle Schools.Carolyn was an outstanding Soprano Soloist and taught private lessons in Voice and Piano in Wickliffe, the Willoughby School of Fine Arts; and for several years when living in North Lauderdale. She sang several years with the Great Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church Choir when living in Florida.Carolyn was a member of the Red Hat Society, she loved to laugh. She enjoyed traveling the United States with the family and took many trips to New York City and Las Vegas with Michael. She enjoyed spending winters with her husband in their townhome in North Lauderdale, FL for 30 years.The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe, on Friday May 29, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. (No Handshakes or Hugs). Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Carolyn’s memory to Crossroads Hospice Charitable Foundation https://crhcf.org/donate.To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald from May 27 to May 28, 2020.