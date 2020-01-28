Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn M. "Moon" Wilson


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn M. "Moon" Wilson Obituary
Carolyn M. "Moon" (nee Uebel) Wilson, 89, of Willowick, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Lake Health West Medical Center in Willoughby. Born April 8, 1930, in Dover, she had been a resident of Lake County for 60 years. Carolyn loved her family and grandchildren dearly. She also enjoyed watching Cleveland sports teams. She was the loving mother of Linda S. (Thomas) McCall, Debbie J. (Vincent) Gacilos, and Paul G. (Debra) Wilson Jr.; cherished grandmother of Karrie, Ginger (Eddie) T.J. (Jackie), Paul (Rosa), Brian (Kayleigh), Carolyn, Chris, Joyce (Denise), and Mark (Kelli); great-grandmother of 12; sister of Victor Uebel and Doris Clements; and aunt of nieces and nephews.’ Carolyn was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul G. Wilson Sr. in 2015; grandson, Michael; great-granchildren, Ashley and Isaia; sister, Nancy (Jack) Wilson; and parents, Victor and Helen (nee Fitzpatrick) Uebel. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Pastor Mike Currier will officiate. Burial will follow in Knollwood Cemetery in Mayfield Heights. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -