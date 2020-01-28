|
Carolyn M. "Moon" (nee Uebel) Wilson, 89, of Willowick, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Lake Health West Medical Center in Willoughby. Born April 8, 1930, in Dover, she had been a resident of Lake County for 60 years. Carolyn loved her family and grandchildren dearly. She also enjoyed watching Cleveland sports teams. She was the loving mother of Linda S. (Thomas) McCall, Debbie J. (Vincent) Gacilos, and Paul G. (Debra) Wilson Jr.; cherished grandmother of Karrie, Ginger (Eddie) T.J. (Jackie), Paul (Rosa), Brian (Kayleigh), Carolyn, Chris, Joyce (Denise), and Mark (Kelli); great-grandmother of 12; sister of Victor Uebel and Doris Clements; and aunt of nieces and nephews.’ Carolyn was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul G. Wilson Sr. in 2015; grandson, Michael; great-granchildren, Ashley and Isaia; sister, Nancy (Jack) Wilson; and parents, Victor and Helen (nee Fitzpatrick) Uebel. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Pastor Mike Currier will officiate. Burial will follow in Knollwood Cemetery in Mayfield Heights. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 29, 2020